Liberty Flames fall to Oregon Ducks in Fiesta Bowl matchup

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the first half on the NCAA Fiesta Bowl college...
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws during the first half on the NCAA Fiesta Bowl college football game against Liberty, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDBJ) - After a 13-0 season and a Conference USA Championship, the Liberty Football team found itself on one of the biggest stages in the nation Monday, a New Year’s Six appearance at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona against 8th-ranked Oregon.

Easily the most high-profile game in Flames history, and their toughest challenge of the season. But don’t tell them that!

In the first drive of the game, Liberty’s Aaron Bedgood found a seam, and took it 33 yards inside Oregon territory, and you can tack on 15 more on the late hit out of bounds. The Flames drew first blood.

Kaidon Salter, on a beautiful action play, found Bentley Hanshaw for a 17-yard touchdown. Nick Brown missed the point after, but Liberty led 6-0. However, it would be an uphill climb from there. After a field goal, Oregon would take the lead in the second. Heisman finalist Bo Nix hit Gary Bryant, Jr. for the two-yard score. Ducks were up 10-6.

It was 24-6 before the half. LU got back in Duck territory, but Salter’s pass was tipped and picked off by Steve Stephens IV. It looked like it might have touched the ground, but it was ruled a clean interception after review. And that was a killer for the Flames, because Nix and company went right down the field, and cashed in with just seconds left with a 17-yard strike to Traeshon Holden.

Nix threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns.

A historic season for Liberty ends with a clunker, as Oregon took the Fiesta Bowl, 45-6 over the Flames.

