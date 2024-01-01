‘I want her death to have meaning’: Chesterfield teen honored in Rose Parade

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Donnetta Quarles-Reese will never forget the bright smile and love her daughter, Clarke “Dani” Reese, brought to everyone around her.

“She meant the world to me,” Quarles-Reese told 12 On Your Side. “She was a friend to everybody. She cared about everybody.”

Clarke Dani Reese (Source;Donnetta Quar | Donnetta Quarles-Reese)

Quarles-Reese said her daughter’s bright smile brought joy to those she helped, which was her passion growing up.

“She was always thinking about the other person, how can she help the other person,” said Quarles-Reese. “She was like that in the beginning with her toys, she always wanted to share her toys.”

On Feb. 23, 2007, Quarles-Reese said her 13-year-old daughter was preparing for a chorus concert when she collapsed on the kitchen floor.

“It was later determined at the hospital that she had clots in her lungs and later developed into brain bleed,” said Quarles-Reese.

Soon after this, Dani tragically passed away.

“It was a tragedy for me, but I don’t want her death to be just taken for granted, for it to just be over,” said Quarles-Reese. “I want her death to have meaning.”

Dani’s gift to give lives on as a cornea and tissue donor, which helped restore sight for two Virginians.

“It meant that some other family could get a second shot,” said Quarles-Reese. “She couldn’t go on, but maybe somebody else can make some good use out of something.”

This year, Dani was honored during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Dani’s picture was turned into a floragraph, a portrait made out of plant materials, and placed on the Donate Life float alongside dozens of other donors for the New Year’s Day tradition.

“I’m so proud of this child in general and to have her represent organ donation is so meaningful for me,” said Quarles-Reese.

A moment that will forever live on in her heart, hoping Dani’s story will inspire others to sign up as donors.

“Dani couldn’t decide for herself. I know it would be something she’d want to do and to have her be represented on that float is amazing,” said Quarles-Reese. “She was a star and she wanted to see her name up in lights somewhere and this is the closest thing to it for her in her lifetime.”

