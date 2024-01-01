Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Police warn against celebratory gunfire ahead of the New Year.
Police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in the New Year
Henrico Police
Woman injured in Henrico shooting
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Here’s a list of New Year events happening in Central VA
Hello 2024! Here’s where you can bring in the New Year in Central Virginia

Latest News

Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Clarke Dani Reese
‘I want her death to have meaning’: Chesterfield teen honored in Rose Parade
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle returned to kick off 2024 with 5 $1 million prizes.
Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?