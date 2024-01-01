2 people arrive at hospital after shooting in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says two people arrived at a hospital early on New Year’s Day with gunshot wounds.

Police say the first victim - a male - arrived at TriCities Hospital around 2:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“A short time later, a second male subject arrived at TriCities Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Both victims were transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment,” police said in a news release.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cavalier Square.

“Officers arrived on the scene and located multiple spent cartridges of different calibers. Both victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening, and they are expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

The victims’ ages have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

