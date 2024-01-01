Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

2 people arrive at hospital after shooting in Hopewell

The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early on New Year's Day.
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early on New Year's Day.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says two people arrived at a hospital early on New Year’s Day with gunshot wounds.

Police say the first victim - a male - arrived at TriCities Hospital around 2:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg.

“A short time later, a second male subject arrived at TriCities Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Both victims were transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment,” police said in a news release.

Police say the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cavalier Square.

“Officers arrived on the scene and located multiple spent cartridges of different calibers. Both victims’ injuries are considered non-life threatening, and they are expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

The victims’ ages have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
Police warn against celebratory gunfire ahead of the New Year.
Police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in the New Year
Henrico Police
Woman injured in Henrico shooting
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Here’s a list of New Year events happening in Central VA
Hello 2024! Here’s where you can bring in the New Year in Central Virginia

Latest News

Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle returned to kick off 2024 with 5 $1 million prizes.
Who are the newest millionaires in Virginia?
Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway
It’s always an election year in Virginia, and 2024 is shaping up to be a big one.
New Year brings presidential politics to Virginia
Irvo Otieno’s family says they have read the plan from Parham Doctors’ Hospital and believes...
Otieno's family responds to HCA's plan