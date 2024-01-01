15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old passenger died in a crash on Brandermill Parkway just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 30.

A 2016 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree near the intersection of Barnes Spring Road.

Wyatt Fowler, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The remaining occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening,” the Chesterfield Police Department said Monday. “The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.