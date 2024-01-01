Your Money with Carlson Financial
15-year-old dies in crash on Brandermill Parkway

Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and...
Flowers are at the scene of the crash happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 15-year-old passenger died in a crash on Brandermill Parkway just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 30.

A 2016 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree near the intersection of Barnes Spring Road.

Wyatt Fowler, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The remaining occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening,” the Chesterfield Police Department said Monday. “The cause of the crash remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

