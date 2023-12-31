Woman injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Highland Springs area Saturday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Pine Street for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The woman was transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

“Henrico Police does not have reliable suspect information at the present moment and there is currently no perceived threat to the community,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson. “The Henrico County Police Division Criminal Investigative Section is on scene and investigating the shooting.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Henrico County Police at (804)-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-100. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips Application can be completed anonymously.

