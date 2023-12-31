Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Woman injured in Henrico shooting

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the Highland Springs area Saturday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Forest Avenue and Pine Street for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The woman was transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

“Henrico Police does not have reliable suspect information at the present moment and there is currently no perceived threat to the community,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson. “The Henrico County Police Division Criminal Investigative Section is on scene and investigating the shooting.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Henrico County Police at (804)-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-100. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips Application can be completed anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about these two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)...
No one charged in 2 shootings at Henrico apartment complex
The incident happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.
Police investigating deadly crash in Chesterfield
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Virginia woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
Deputies say the suspect stole merchandise from the Boot Barn in Ashland on Dec. 27.
Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Boot Barn

Latest News

Police warn against celebratory gunfire ahead of the New Year.
Police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in the New Year
The incident happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.
Police investigating deadly crash in Chesterfield
There’s now a new subvariant called JN.1 that’s now the most common strain of the virus...
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season
The final ticket was bought at around 4:30 today, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets sold out