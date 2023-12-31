Sunday Forecast: Cool and mostly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Minimal precipitation chances heading into 2024, chilly but typical for January temperatures this week

Sunday: Frosty start. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a spotty shower late in the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°. (Rain chance: 20%)

First Alert: Flurries could mix in with a spotty shower Monday night. No snow accumulation or winter weather impacts are expected at this time.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for the potential of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

First Alert: Colder air and Pacific moisture are expected to impact Central Virginia at some point next weekend. Rain could move in late Saturday and into Sunday. There’s a slight chance of a wintry mix. We are still a ways out from next weekend, details will become clearer over the next few days.

