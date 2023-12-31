Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Cool and mostly sunny

After a frosty morning, we should warm up to near average temperatures
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Minimal precipitation chances heading into 2024, chilly but typical for January temperatures this week

Sunday: Frosty start. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a low chance of a spotty shower late in the day. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°. (Rain chance: 20%)

First Alert: Flurries could mix in with a spotty shower Monday night. No snow accumulation or winter weather impacts are expected at this time.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Watching for the potential of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

First Alert: Colder air and Pacific moisture are expected to impact Central Virginia at some point next weekend. Rain could move in late Saturday and into Sunday. There’s a slight chance of a wintry mix. We are still a ways out from next weekend, details will become clearer over the next few days.

