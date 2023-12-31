Your Money with Carlson Financial
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday

There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.
There was no Powerball winner on Saturday, Dec. 30. The next drawing is on Monday, Jan. 1.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - There was no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing,

According to the Powerball website, the prize has grown to an estimated $810 million.

The next drawing is on Monday night.

Its cash value is $408.9 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

