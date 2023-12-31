Your Money with Carlson Financial
Overcrowding in Virginia psychiatric hospitals poses risks

A recent report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found many of Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals are overcrowded
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A recent report from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found many of Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals are overcrowded, causing some to feel unsafe.

Tracey Smith is with the JLARC and supervised the study on Virginia’s nine psychiatric hospitals.

“We were looking at admissions, admissions practices, discharged, [indicators of treatment quality], and patient safety. We were looking at issues of staffing, human rights violations,” Smith said.

According to JLARC, the average occupancy rate across the nine hospitals is about 97%, much high than the industry standard of 85%.

“Which is really extremely risky, potentially even go so far to say dangerous,” Smith said.

More patients mean more potential for a patient-on-staff or patient-on-patient incident to occur.

This has led many hospital workers to leave.

“I believe the turnover rate that we measured most recently is 30%. That’s many times higher than what is typical for the state level workforce,” Smith said.

Smith says if that rate increases, the future of Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals could be in trouble.

“You really can’t run a safe and therapeutic environment for some of our most vulnerable Virginians without having sufficient numbers of qualified staff and being able to depend on your staff showing up from day to day,” Smith said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

