Otieno's family reacts to HCA Parham Doctors' plan after death of Irvo

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Otieno family says they have read the plan from Parham Doctors and believes the hospital continues to quote “deflect blame for its own inactions.” Parham Doctors Hospital released its plan to address problems raised in a recent investigation by the Virginia Department of Health. Meanwhile, before laying out its plan of action... the hospital challenges VDH’s findings that Irvo Otieno did not receive the care he needed on March 3rd.

“We felt as though the hospital provided appropriate stabilizing treatment but was not able to fully stabilize the patient because our care was interrupted by the interruption of Henrico County Police Officers,” said Parham Doctor’s response to the VDH findings.

The Otieno family... firing back in a new statement... saying “physicians and nurses are supposed to advocate for their patients, and not take direction from security officers with little to no healthcare training.” VDH investigators said Otieno had been at Parham doctors for six hours. but the effects of the anti-psychotic medication and Benadryl he received-- wore off in about an hour.

A staff member told inspectors - they gave an order for more medications and at some point - they said Otieno became so violent he assaulted a police officer. VDH said Otieno never saw a psychiatrist during his time at Parham doctors. Parham doctors released a plan of action for the next time law enforcement tries to remove a patient in a mental health crisis. The medical staff will be required to make sure... officers are aware the patient is actively receiving treatment and that removing a mental health patient may go against medical advice. The hospital also says all emergency department staff is required to undergo de-escalation training... to prevent what happened to Irvo Otieno-- from happening to anyone else.

