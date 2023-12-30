Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We should stay dry and seasonable heading into 2024.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. A bit breezy with westerly winds 5-15mph, gusting 20-25mph. Highs around 50°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a very low chance of a spotty shower. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Watching for the potential of a few showers. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

