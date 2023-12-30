Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly

Mostly sunny to start the weekend, breezy with a few more clouds this afternoon
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We should stay dry and seasonable heading into 2024.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. A bit breezy with westerly winds 5-15mph, gusting 20-25mph. Highs around 50°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a very low chance of a spotty shower. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Watching for the potential of a few showers. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about these two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)...
No one charged in 2 shootings at Henrico apartment complex
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize
Deputies say the suspect stole merchandise from the Boot Barn in Ashland on Dec. 27.
Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Boot Barn
COVID-19
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season
Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings

Latest News

Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Showers ending from west to east overnight
A beautiful weekend is on the way with seasonably chilly temperatures.
Forecast: Scattered showers develop and continue into the evening
Partly Sunny today with a few showers in the evening.
Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny then some scattered evening rain showers
Partly Sunny today with a few showers in the evening.
Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny then some scattered evening rain showers