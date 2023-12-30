Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in the New Year

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No matter how you plan on ringing in the New Year, police are reminding everyone the dangers of some forms of celebration - like shooting a gun in the air.

“It may be fun in the moment, you know, shooting a gun hey it’s the new year but... can’t help wonder what comes after that,” said Matthew Bapties, a local artist in Carytown.

What comes after celebratory gunfire - could be mourning the loss of a life. That’s the outcome for the family of a 28-year-old Richmond woman who fell victim to a stray bullet just minutes into 2020 - as well as the family of a 7-year-old Chesterfield boy a decade ago. Now, The National Safety Council has data that shows more than 300 people may die this New Year’s - because of reckless behavior like drunk driving and celebratory gunfire. People often shoot their guns up into the air during times of major celebrations - like the independence day - and new year’s.

“it’s sort of a weird phrase because there’s celebratory then there’s gunfire, celebratory is sort of like -cheers, good things, positive vibes... then gunfire is the opposite of that,” said Bapties.

Petersburg Police say if you’re going out to celebrate - be aware of your surroudnings, travel in a group and try to stay *inside as much as possible... to make sure *you’re not on the end of a random bullet.

“There’s a certain level of tradition with it so there’s a certain level of attachment,” said Brian Gordon, another local artist in Carytown.

Whether it be tradition or a something new - don’t do it.

The main message here - think about the consequences.

“there are repercussions to your choices so,” Gordon said.

Celebratory gunfire is considered a Class 6 felony in Virginia and can come with up to 5 years in prison.

