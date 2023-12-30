Chesterfield police searching for missing juvenile

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.

11-year-old Bryana Escobar-Guardado was last seen at a residence in the 2100 block of Early Settlers Road. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Bryana has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Bryana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

