Chesterfield police searching for missing juvenile
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30.
11-year-old Bryana Escobar-Guardado was last seen at a residence in the 2100 block of Early Settlers Road. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Bryana has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bryana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
