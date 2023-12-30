Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police investigating deadly crash in Chesterfield

The incident happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.
The incident happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one passenger.

The incident happened at the intersection of Brandermill Parkway and Barnes Spring Road just after midnight on Saturday.

Officials say the car was traveling north when it left the roadway and struck a tree. One passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, while others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The identity of the passenger is being withheld as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

