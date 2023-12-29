Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle tickets sold out

Virginia's New Year's millionaire raffle is back with 5 $1 million prizes.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you were hoping to be a millionaire in the new year, you might be out of luck since tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle sold out Friday.

The final ticket was bought at around 4:30 today, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The 625,000 tickets went on sale starting on Halloween of this year.

Winning ticket numbers will be announced at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1.

Five people may be lucky enough to win $1 million, seven could win $100,000 and 1,000 people can win $500.

