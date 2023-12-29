RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Raven Brown
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the holiday season winds down and COVID-19 cases start to pick up, several people are getting sick with COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

“When talking with emergency departments, urgent care centers, and hospitals, in all of those circumstances, yes, we are seeing an increase of COVID-19 in the area,” RHHD Director Dr. Elaine Perry said.

COVID-19 is not gone for good. A new subvariant called JN.1 is now the most common strain of the virus spreading across the country.

“We’re still what we would call in the low range. The CDC talked about low, medium and high hospitalization bubbles and were still in the low range, but depending on how things spread over the next few weeks, we could easily hope into the medium range,” Dr. Perry said.

Dr. Perry said with many people going out for the new year, the best way to protect yourself is getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

“Uptake for this new 2024 COVID-19 vaccine has been lower than we would like to see,” Dr. Perry said. “It really has not been great in Richmond, in Virginia and across the country, so I really do encourage people to go ahead and get that updated vaccine.”

It’s not just COVID-19 that’s a concern. Dr. Perry said they’re also monitoring RSV and cases of the flu.

“Influenza or flu is increasing as well along with COVID-19,” Dr. Perry said. “I don’t think we’re at the peak of it yet looking at the numbers and it’s not too late to go ahead and get that flu shot to help protect you from flu as we move from December into January and February where we may see a lot more flu.”

Dr. Perry stresses to make sure you’re up to date on all your shots, and as always, if you’re feeling sick and make sure you stay home so you don’t spread anything around to your friends or family.

