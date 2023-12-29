Your Money with Carlson Financial
Record number of patients admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia

A Bald Eagle sits in front of a sign at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. (FILE)
A Bald Eagle sits in front of a sign at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro. (FILE)(Wildlife Center of Virginia)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it had a record-breaking year for the number of patients it admitted.

More than 4,000 animals received life-saving care at WCV this year, a 10% increase over 2022. The rise is partly due to increases in spring births, the bald eagle population, and transfers from other animal facilities.

“We’re a nonprofit organization, which means that we don’t get any funding from your tax dollars, your paychecks, nothing like that. The vast majority of our operating budget comes from private donations and donations in kind,” Alex Wehrung with WCV said Friday, December 29.

