No one charged in 2 shootings at Henrico apartment complex

By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating two shootings that happened in the Cedarwood Manor Apartment complex early Friday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Quinby Court in Highland Springs for a domestic call.

“As officers were en route, information was received about a possible shooting at that location. Once on scene, officers located an adult male who stated the victim, an adult female, left the apartment after she was shot. Police detained the adult male from this scene,” Henrico Police said.

After officers arrested the man from the first shooting, they learned the woman had relocated to the 600 block of Shawn Court. Officials say based on the information about the incident, the man has not been charged with anything.

Police say while they were responding to Shawn Court, they were involved in a shooting. Two officers fired their guns, and one officer was shot in the hand in the incident.

That officer was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

Police later found the victim of the Quinby Court shooting in Shawn Court. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Detectives right now don’t think the woman was injured during the officer-involved shooting on Shawn Court.

Police say an adult male was detained for questioning from the Shawn Court location and has since been released and has not been charged.

The officers involved in the incident will be placed on administrative assignment.

Anyone with information about these two shootings can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by P3tips.com.

