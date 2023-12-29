Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon
South Boston lottery winner Teresa Seamon(Virginia Lottery)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston woman said she “almost passed out” after learning she’d won a Powerball prize.

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Seamon matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won!” she told Lottery officials. “I’m still in shock!”

Seamon told the Lottery she likes to select a combination of numbers using important family dates.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.
22-year-old dies in Hanover crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
VDH says a child in the state's eastern region has died from the flu.
VDH reports first pediatric flu death of 2023-24 season
All northbound travel lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays.
9 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-95
Roderick Carroll
Former Petersburg Schools employee charged with sex crimes involving student

Latest News

There’s now a new subvariant called JN.1 that’s now the most common strain of the virus...
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season
Deputies say the suspect stole merchandise from the Boot Barn in Ashland on Dec. 27.
Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Boot Barn
Henrico Police say they were called to reports of a person shot during a domestic incident on...
Victim, Henrico Police officer hurt in two shootings
COVID-19
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season
7-year-old Mikah Furrow is battling a disease.
7-year-old’s family getting ready to say goodbye as he battles disease