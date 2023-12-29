Local woman ‘almost passed out’ after winning Powerball prize

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston woman said she “almost passed out” after learning she’d won a Powerball prize.

Teresa Seamon won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Seamon matched four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

“I almost passed out when I realized I’d won!” she told Lottery officials. “I’m still in shock!”

Seamon told the Lottery she likes to select a combination of numbers using important family dates.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

