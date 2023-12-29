Friday Forecast: Partly Sunny then some scattered evening rain showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Partly Sunny today with a few showers in the evening. Then dry and seasonable this weekend.

Friday: Patchy early morning fog is possible. Skies turn partly sunny. Some scattered showers expected during the evening through midnight. Highs in the mid 50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Chilly and dry as near average temperatures arrive heading into 2024.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, high around 50°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the low 50s.

New Year’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs around 50°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning. Watching for another potential storm to come up from the south. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

