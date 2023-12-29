Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Boot Barn

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a business in Ashland earlier this week.

Deputies say on Dec. 27, just before 9 p.m., they were called to a robbery at Boot Barn located at Lakeridge Parkway.

Employees told deputies that a man entered the store and threatened an employee with a gun before leaving with merchandise.

Deputies say the suspect left in a blue Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

