Deputies searching for man accused of robbing Boot Barn

Deputies say the suspect stole merchandise from the Boot Barn in Ashland on Dec. 27.
Deputies say the suspect stole merchandise from the Boot Barn in Ashland on Dec. 27.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed a business in Ashland earlier this week.

Deputies say on Dec. 27, just before 9 p.m., they were called to a robbery at Boot Barn located at Lakeridge Parkway.

Employees told deputies that a man entered the store and threatened an employee with a gun before leaving with merchandise.

Deputies say the suspect left in a blue Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

