Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

A family is remembering the lives of a pregnant couple who was visiting from Utah when they were killed in a head-on crash near Wickenburg. (Source: azfamily)
By Emma Lockhart and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – The husband who was seriously injured in a crash that killed his pregnant wife has also died, according to the family.

Parker and Chloe Stott both died from the crash that happened on Dec. 20.

The couple was driving from Utah to Arizona to visit their family for the holidays.

Investigators said Parker Stott was driving and passing traffic in a legal passing zone on U.S. 93 near Wickenburg, about an hour outside of Phoenix, when he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer.

Chloe Stott and her unborn baby boy died at the scene. Parker Stott was seriously injured and airlifted to Arizona Burn Center.

Parker Stott underwent several surgeries, but the family was told his injuries were extensive and “the outlook was extremely bleak,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Sadly, he died from his injuries on Tuesday, nearly a week after the crash.

According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the pregnancy over the holidays.

“They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Greg Stott, Parker Stott’s father, told KPHO the family was supposed to have a Christmas party the day after the tragic crash.

“They were planning a party on Thursday. We just thought it would be a fun Christmas party. Turns out the reason was to tell everyone they were pregnant,” he said.

Instead, their families spent the holiday processing unimaginable grief.

They are being remembered as loving, supportive and kind, and would have made great parents.

“They were the most giving people I have ever known,” said Peri Eggertsen, Chloe Stott’s sister. “I wish we could have seen them as parents.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.
22-year-old dies in Hanover crash
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Anyone with information about these two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)...
New details emerge from 2 shootings at Henrico apartment complex
VDH says a child in the state's eastern region has died from the flu.
VDH reports first pediatric flu death of 2023-24 season
Roderick Carroll
Former Petersburg Schools employee charged with sex crimes involving student

Latest News

There’s now a new subvariant called JN.1 that’s now the most common strain of the virus...
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season
7 tips for an effective designated driver
Allen & Allen offering free Lyft rides this New Year’s Eve
Anyone with information about these two shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)...
New details emerge from 2 shootings at Henrico apartment complex
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center