Allen & Allen partners with bars, restaurants to provide a ‘Sober Ride Home’ this New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend before New Year’s? Expect a heavy police presence on the roads.

It’s that time of year when far too many people get behind the wheel intoxicated.

Fortunately, Allen & Allen law firm has an excellent alternative to ending up in handcuffs or worse.

“Virginia’s ranking is pretty terrible. We’re number 35 in the nation for drunk driving,” Allen & Allen Attorney Courtney Winston said.

You hear it all the time: drive sober or get pulled over. Law firm Allen & Allen is working to make sure you don’t get yourself in any trouble when celebrating the new year.

“We tend to have cases where our clients have been injured because someone chose to drink and get behind the wheel, so we’re hoping through the Sober Ride Home program will make it easier for people to make the decision against drinking and driving,” Winston said.

He says in the last decade, it’s provided $50,000 worth of rides, helping more than 2,000 people get home safely.

“We’re planning on taking some of them and reserving them for people we feel like might need some help getting home, and then we’ll have some for anybody who asks for it as well,” Bingo Beer Co. general manager Chris Brumfield said.

This year, they’re partnering with The Jasper, Buskey Cider, Bingo Beer, The Hof and Slingshot to offer Lyft rides for $25.

The bars will provide cards with a code that can be used from 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Chris Brumfield with the Bingo Beer Company said it’s better to be safe than sorry to ring in the new year.

“An accident or DUI is the worst way to start 2024 100%,” Brumfield said. “I mean, police are going to be out making sure the roads are safe, and you want to make sure you’re part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

To learn more about Sober Ride Home, click/tap here.

