2 shot, including Henrico Police officer during domestic incident

Henrico Police say they were called to reports of a person shot during a domestic incident on...
Henrico Police say they were called to reports of a person shot during a domestic incident on Quinby Court early Friday morning.(WWBT)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were shot, including a Henrico Police officer during a domestic incident early Friday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot during a domestic incident in Quinby Court in Highland Springs.

“During the initial investigation Officers responded to the 600 block of Shawn Court, where that victim had relocated. While responding, officers were involved in a shooting.  One officer sustained a minor injury during this incident,” Henrico Police said.

After the victim was found, they were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say all suspects are in custody, and there’s no active threat to the community.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

