Virgnia lawmakers lay out priorities ahead of General Assembly session start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the 163rd Virginia General Assembly is just around the corner.

Dozens of bills are already in the works from a salary study for teachers to term limits for a pair of statewide offices.

“I had the opportunity to speak with the governor. I’ve spoken with many of his staff, Secretary-level members and we talked about what we can do to work together. I think we already have some agreement on some issues,” said Del. Don Scott, (D) 88th District.

However, nothing gets done unless there is a compromise between Democrats and Republicans.

“Over the last two years, government has been divided and therefore all of our accomplishments have required bipartisan support. And that’s exactly what’s going to be required going forward,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

In this session, Democrats say they will emphasize raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and a bill to create funding and expand access to early childhood care and education.

There’s also legislation to put reproductive rights into the state constitution, but incoming House Speaker Don Scott says they will start with what feels doable.

“That we have some pragmatic things that we can do together. I think we can focus on the governor has values. We have some values. There are many, many places we align, and I think those are the things we should be focused on,” said Del. Scott.

Governor Youngkin is focused on the cost of living during the final two years of his term.

His unleashing opportunity Virginia budget proposal includes reducing personal income tax rates across the board by 12 percent, closing the tech tax loophole, while also increasing overall sales tax by 0.9%. It would go from 4.3% to 5.2%.

Youngkin is hopeful Democrats cross the aisle and work with him.

“This combination partially offsets the cost of the tax reduction for all Virginians, and I believe is a responsible way to do what we need to do which is to bring down tax burdens on Virginians so that we can compete with the states around us,” said Governor Youngkin.

Lawmakers will gavel in and start the session on Jan. 10 starting at noon - that’s when all 140 members of the General Assembly will also be sworn in.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.