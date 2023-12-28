Virginia Tech and fans celebrate Hokies win against Tulane

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Raven Brown
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Tech Hokies and fans finishing the season on a high note.

Virginia Tech beat Tulane in the military bowl in Annapolis, scoring 41 to 20.

Many people in Central Virginia packed bars to watch this bowl game they waited for for several years.

“Oh, that was a great game by the Hokies. They showed up today. That was fantastic,” Hokie fan Bobby Sherrill said.

Hokies nation in Chesterfield County erupted with cheers at Paddy’s Bar and Grill as they watched their team go bowling and win.

“I’m a first-generation Hokie,” Ray Smart said. “Got a second generation and third generation who’s not here.”

“If you go to Tech, if you are a Hokie fan, you bleed orange and maroon, and it’s just great we’re able to be with other people to support our team,” Julie Smart Koob said.

It was a nail-biter in the first half, with the two teams being tied up twice, but Tech eventually pulled out to a 21-point lead.

“So happy we pulled out the win despite the start at the beginning and them scoring a touchdown right off the bat,” Virginia Tech alum Lauren Sherrill said. “Very glad that we pulled it together and could get a W.”

It’s a game some, like Lauren Sherrill, have been waiting for since 2016.

She’s a 2018 Tech grad and now can say she saw the Hokies win two bowl games after attending the last bowl game Tech won when they beat Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl.

“We were down in the middle of that game, but we came back to win, so that was awesome,” Sherrill said. “Glad we didn’t have to fight our way to a win this time.”

“I think them winning, it just sets the stage. I mean, I think we have 20 to 24 starters returning next season, so I think the expectations for the Hokies and Coach Pry and Hokie Nation is just going to be fantastic,” Bobby Sherrill said.

It’s a win that’ll have Hokie fans chanting for years.

Now, the team prepares for spring practice and their first game in the 2024 season in Nashville against Vanderbilt.

