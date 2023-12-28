Your Money with Carlson Financial
VDH reports first pediatric flu death of 2023-24 season

VDH says a child in the state's eastern region has died from the flu.
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed its first influenza-associated pediatric death of the 2023-24 season.

“Sadly, a child (5-12 years old) in Virginia’s Eastern region died from complications associated with influenza (flu),” VDH said in a statement.

VDH says it will not release any further information regarding the child’s death.

“Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves but to protect those around them,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton said.

To learn more about VDH’s recommendations for preventing the flu, click here.

