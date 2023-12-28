Thursday Forecast: Morning Clouds, Fog, and Drizzle, then Afternoon Clearing
Settling into a more typical winter pattern this weekend and next week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Morning clouds, drizzle, and fog, then some afternoon clearing.
Thursday: Patchy early morning fog and clouds all morning. Clouds will mix with some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs near 60°.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some scattered, hit or miss showers possible during the afternoon into Friday night. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: Chilly and dry as near average temperatures arrive heading into 2024.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
New Year’s Day: Partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Lows around 30, highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Low chance an area of low pressure could bring a few passing showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s
