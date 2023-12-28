Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Morning Clouds, Fog, and Drizzle, then Afternoon Clearing

Settling into a more typical winter pattern this weekend and next week
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Morning clouds, drizzle, and fog, then some afternoon clearing.

Thursday: Patchy early morning fog and clouds all morning. Clouds will mix with some sunshine during the afternoon. Highs near 60°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Some scattered, hit or miss showers possible during the afternoon into Friday night. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Chilly and dry as near average temperatures arrive heading into 2024.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, high around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds. Lows around 30, highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Low chance an area of low pressure could bring a few passing showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s

