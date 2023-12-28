Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

‘Such a special day’: Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday

A woman got to meet her great-granddaughter during her 103rd birthday celebration. (Source: @subfertilesyd/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman’s special family moment is going viral.

TikTok user @subfertilesyd recently shared her daughter meeting her 103-year-old great-grandmother for the first time in person.

The video shows the heartwarming moment when 9-month-old Margot is handed over to her Nannie.

“Such a special day. Margot meets Nannie,” the user wrote in the video post.

The video showed the two bonding by sharing hugs and not leaving each other’s side during Nannie’s 103rd birthday celebration.

“It was more special than you could have ever imagined,” the video poster shared.

The video has since been viewed over 45,000 times with many viewers leaving comments regarding the special moment.

“The way your daughter looks at her it’s like she’s saying, ‘I know you! Our hearts and souls have met before!’” Steph Whitney commented.

Nannie even responded to a few of the comments asking what her secret was for living such a long life.

“Cultivating young friends. Eating meat, potatoes and gravy,” she is quoted as saying.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
1 dead after shooting at Chesterfield apartment complex
Four people were hurt in a crash at the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road.
4 hurt in Nine Mile Road crash after driver takes off from police
RACC
Dog rescued by RACC called ‘Christmas miracle’
All northbound travel lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays.
9 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-95
An accidental cooking fire, said to be an oven explosion, made 4 units unlivable and 22 people...
22 people homeless after accidental cooking fire on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.
1 dead in Henrico crash
Some fans calling it a late Christmas present for them as Virginia Tech took home the win...
Virginia Tech and fans celebrate Hokies win against Tulane
Some fans called it a late Christmas present for them as Virginia Tech took home the win.
Virginia Tech and fans celebrate Hokies win against Tulane
A 103-year-old great-grandmother got to meet her granddaughter during her birthday...
Woman meets great-granddaughter while celebrating 103rd birthday