Petersburg Police continue search for suspect in deadly March shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Nine months after a Petersburg man was found shot to death inside his home, police are continuing their search for the suspect.

In the early morning hours of March 14, Petersburg Police found 29-year-old Javarious Desmore shot to death inside his apartment on Pin Oaks Estates Drive.

In June, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Phillip Rich, but he was not caught.

Over the summer, 12 On Your Side spoke with Desmore’s mother, Lenita, who is still fighting for justice.

“I pray nobody else has to lose their child,” Lenita said.

Lenita told 12 On Your Side that her son was a good person and a good father... he left behind an 8-year-old son.

“He looks just like his dad. I know he misses his dad because whenever he would see him it would just light him up,” she said.

On Thursday, Petersburg Police said that Rich is wanted for first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and firearms charges.

Anyone with information about Rich’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 804-732-4222.

