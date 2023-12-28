Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet behind, police say

Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the...
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18, was arrested Tuesday. Police said he returned to the scene of the crime after leaving behind his wallet.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - It seems police in Mississippi were able to quickly make an arrest in a burglary, thanks to key mistakes by the suspect.

Police first received reports Tuesday of a possible burglary on 31st Street. Officers said they were able to identify 18-year-old Amare Armon Sullivan as a suspect after he left his wallet at the scene.

Police said they were called to the same house just over an hour later after Sullivan was once again seen inside the home.

When officers arrived, they said Sullivan tried to run and jumped out of a second-story window. He was arrested shortly afterward.

“The officers rolled in four to five deep and quick, at which point, I knew that I could not escape,” Sullivan told investigators during an interview.

On Tuesday, Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a residence, police said.

He was processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All northbound travel lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays.
9 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-95
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
1 dead after shooting at Chesterfield apartment complex
Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.
1 dead in Hanover crash
RACC
Dog rescued by RACC called ‘Christmas miracle’
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Latest News

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January
Taylor Swift sold out stadiums and was awarded Time Person of the Year. (Source: CNN/TAYLOR...
Taylor Swift and her blockbuster 2023
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
FILE - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker warms up for the team' Atlantic Coast...
College football postseason changes have all but ended the chances of a split national championship