Hundreds of citations issued to drivers for parking in fire lanes

Sgt. Desiree McCurry: “Even if it’s for 30 seconds, you’re running in and coming back out, just find a parking spot.”
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers parking in the fire lane is a common sight Stanley Broadus notices while driving around Colonial Heights.

“It hinders traffic and, sometimes, it clogs up traffic.” he told 12 On Your Side. “Our emergency people can’t do what they have to do when they have to do it and you never know when that’s going to happen. I think we get kind of lazy as a people, you know, that we just want to do whatever is convenient for us.”

An ongoing problem officers have cracked down on with help from deputies and firefighters. Since Oct. 1, they’ve issued roughly 575 parking violations for this.

“Even if it’s for 30 seconds, you’re running in and coming back out, just find a parking spot,” said Sgt. Desiree McCurry with the Colonial Heights Police Department.

Colonial Heights Parking Lane Violations
Colonial Heights Parking Lane Violations(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Sgt. McCurry said when people get citations for parking in a fire lane, they’ve shared a wide range of excuses.

“Most of the time, people are quick to say, ‘Oh I only ran in there for a minute you know,’” she said. “I’m waiting for, you know, someone to run in and the driver is waiting for that person to go in and out of the store.”

However, Sgt. McCurry warns this decision can hinder first responders during emergency situations.

“Not only do you have pedestrians walking, using the crosswalks, but you also have everyone blocking up the fire lane, so it causes an issue where cars have to now go around into your lane of travel just to get around these vehicles and that leaves law enforcement to just pretty much block people in to their parking spots because there is no where for us to park,” said Sg.t McCurry.

The fine for parking in a fire lane in Colonial Heights is $50, but this doubles to $100 if the fine is not paid within five days.

“Fire has to be able to come and do their jobs,” said Sgt. McCurry. “They cannot park an entire fire apparatus in a tiny parking spot made for a sedan.”

By raising awareness about the parking violations, Sgt. McCurry hopes people will think twice and find an empty parking spot.

“I know it’s a pain in the butt. It’s cold outside. We know we don’t want to walk out there, but we really just need to be able to do our jobs just to keep our city safe,” she said. God forbid there is a medical emergency, an actual emergency where someone is being robbed, we have to be able to get in, park efficiently, do our job and get the harm out of everyone’s way.”

