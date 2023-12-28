Your Money with Carlson Financial
22-year-old dies in Hanover crash

A third car was involved in a separate incident trying to avoid the initial collision
Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.
Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.(MGN)
By 12 On Your Side Digital Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Mechanicsville.

Officials confirmed a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling east when the driver turned into a curve in the 6800 block of Cold Harbor Road and lost control. The vehicle swerved and was hit on the driver’s side door by a 2007 Ford Freestyle van traveling west. 

Hanover County Fire and EMS pronounced the sole occupant and driver of the 2007 Ford Focus deceased at the scene.

The driver has been identified as Amaya Roca, 22, of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

A third car involved, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was trying to avoid the initial collision and hit the Ford Freestyle van, according to the Sheriff’s Office, trying to avoid the accident.

The other involved drivers had relatively minor injuries.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash.

