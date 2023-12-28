1 dead in Henrico crash
A third car was involved in a separate incident trying to avoid the initial collision
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.
Officials confirmed two cars were driving opposite directions on Cold Harbor Road near Marie Lane when they ran into each other.
One driver died as a result of that crash.
A third car involved was in a secondary crash, according to police, trying to avoid the accident.
The other involved drivers had relatively minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
