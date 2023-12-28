1 dead in Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a driver has died in Henrico.

Officials confirmed two cars were driving opposite directions on Cold Harbor Road near Marie Lane when they ran into each other.

One driver died as a result of that crash.

A third car involved was in a secondary crash, according to police, trying to avoid the accident.

The other involved drivers had relatively minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate.

