‘You got to play to win’: Virginians buy Powerball tickets for chance at $700 million jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Styles Bi-Rite off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, people lined up to buy their Powerball tickets for a chance to win the $700 million jackpot.

“You got to play to win,” said Tanja Franklin, who plans to buy a Powerball ticket ahead of Wednesday evening’s drawing.

Franklin is one of the many hoping to match all six numbers to make their lottery dreams a reality.

“I probably wouldn’t sleep for three days cause I’d be so excited, but yeah it would be a life-changing experiencing,” she told 12 On Your Side. “I would move out of state and I would donate some, before I leave, to the homeless.”

A spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery said the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, a number Bill Jefferson is taking a chance on.

“We just had lunch with the grandkids and I said I have to come over to Styles and get the lottery ticket,” he said. “I would probably, totally retire as compared to working on my rental properties now, get rid of them and just not worry about it. Set up a plan for the family, estate planning and all that stuff.”

This year, the Virginia Lottery said the Powerball jackpot has been hit five times nationwide, including once in Virginia.

Thousands are also trying their luck on Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Roughly 76,000 tickets remain for the raffle, which started with 625,000 tickets, and gives people a chance to one of the five $1 million dollar prizes. In addition, people will have a chance to win one of the seven $100,000 prizes and one of the 1,000 $500 prizes.

Luck many are setting their sights on as they look to ring in the new year as a multi-millionaire.

“I’d like to get a little lucky,” said Jefferson. “We’d like to win.”

If a lucky winner is chosen for the Powerball jackpot, they will have a choice to make.

They can either take the $700 million jackpot in annual payments over 30 years or take a one-time cash option of $352.3 million before taxes.

Powerball tickets can be purchased until 10 p.m. ahead of this evening’s drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m.

The Virginia Lottery also encourages people to double check their tickets to see if they match some numbers because this could also lead to a prize.

