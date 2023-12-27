Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Soaking rain could make this the wettest December on record

Temperatures back to normal winter levels this weekend
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A steady, widespread rain continues today. Mild temperatures for a couple more days before a return to seasonable temperatures this weekend.

Wednesday: Rain during the morning. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. More showers likely in the afternoon and evening, although there should be some breaks in the rain. Rain could still be heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: Near 100%) Rain totals around 1″ with some areas getting more

Thursday: Clouds will mix with some sunshine during the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60°. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Some scattered, hit or miss showers possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Chilly and dry as near average temperatures arrive heading into 2024.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. Lows around 30. highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low chance an area of low pressure could bring showers. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

