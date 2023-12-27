WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass

First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went over an overpass. (SOURCE: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/LOCAL NEWS X
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida made an amazing rescue Saturday from an 18-wheeler that was dangling over an overpass.

First responders with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue saved the driver of the truck by raising their bucket from Truck29 up from below the overpass to reach him in the vehicle’s cab.

Once they reached him, firefighters secured the driver to a harness before helping him climb into the bucket.

The driver can be seen in video released by officials raising his hands in thanks for his rescue.

Before the firefighters could safely grab the driver from the cab, two other vehicles were used to secure the 18-wheeler and keep it from rolling forward.

Officials said the man is lucky to be alive and that they were grateful to get him back to his family safe and sound for the holidays.

Four people were hurt in a crash at the intersection of South Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
RACC
An accidental cooking fire, said to be an oven explosion, made 4 units unlivable and 22 people...
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Powerball Jackpot
All northbound travel lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
Senior US officials head to Mexico to seek more help from their counterparts to drive down...
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
