VCU Police conducts training exercise in Monroe Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University Police hosted a training exercise on the university’s Monroe Park campus on Wednesday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence for several hours, and VCU Police warned the community that there would be “realistic sounds/behaviors” in the area.

“It is essential to be prepared for emergencies and to be cognizant of ways to prevent crime and avoid dangerous situations.,” VCU Police said.

The training exercise ended at around 2 p.m.

