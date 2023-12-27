Richmond’s first stand alone alcohol free bottle shop

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s dominating social media feeds and taking the world by storm.

We’re talking about mocktails or non-alcoholic drinks.

“Alcohol is such a huge part of society and what we do and everything we kind of do involves it,” said Jody Sidle, owner of Point 5.

New research shows mocktails are quickly becoming the go-to choice for those who want to have a great time without the side effects of alcohol.

A new store in Carytown is offering just that.

”The whole point of shops like this is to be able to still have your ritual. You come home from work, and you want to pour a drink, you want to make a cocktail or have a glass of wine or crack open a beer, but you don’t want the after-effect,” said Sidle.

Point 5 has more than 170 non-alcoholic products for anyone looking for alternative options or for those who are sober-curious. Some even contain health benefits.

“With the adaptogens and nootropics, with those ingredients, they are going to be naturally calming to the nervous system. So you feel good, you know, and lessens the anxiety and things like that, but still very social,” said Sidle.

As we ring in the new year, police say there is an increase in drunk driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years.

For Sidle, those jarring statistics were a big driver for her to open this shop.

“Especially for New Year’s Eve, but for any time you’re throwing a party, you know it’s really important to have some really good non-alcoholic products for the guests that are either flex drinking, which means they’re going to have an alcoholic drink and a non-alcoholic drink in the same evening or the ones not drinking at all,” said Sidle. “I just think it makes people much more included; they don’t stand out drinking their water, and they are going to stay longer and have fun like everyone else.”

