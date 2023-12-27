9 injured in 5-vehicle crash on I-95

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A crash on I-95 involving multiple cars has injured several people in Henrico.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers arrived on the scene northbound I-95 at the 84-mile marker around 2:15 p.m. with a five-vehicle chain-reaction style crash blocking the two left lanes.

Police say so far, nine people have been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

VDOT is on the way to the scene to assist with cleanup.

As of 3:45 p.m., two northbound travel lanes are closed. Drivers can expect delays.

