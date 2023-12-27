Housing advocates press for Richmond rental inspection program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A program meant to protect renters across Richmond is delayed by months.

“I feel like nobody’s trying to listen. Nobody’s seeing the other side of what’s going on,” said Kimberly Taylor, a Richmond rental resident.

Remember this situation from February? Water pouring from a ceiling, mold in the air vents and appliances that simply don’t work.

Those concerns for Natesha Ferrer, inside her Richmond apartment, may have been fixed, but the fight for better living conditions continues.

“We’ve been putting the bar a little lower than we need to because of bigger situations, it’s a bigger picture than anybody is really giving credit to,” said Natesha Ferrer, a Richmond rental resident.

Ferrer says work to launch Richmond’s rental inspection program has stalled. It was supposed to be created over the summer.

As of last month, the planning department was still looking for guidance about how to move forward.

The program would require the inspection of rental properties in specified districts when a unit is offered for rent and then every couple of years after the initial inspection. It’s meant to give a voice to those who need one.

“We have kids and it’s important for us to be heard because we are the ones living out here,” said Taylor.

Under the proposal, inspections are also triggered by two or more building, property or health code violations in the last 24 months. Same goes for any visits by police, fire and EMS.

The proposal would also require landlords to get a business license. Ferrer says it’s a step forward to an overall better life.

“But there’s still a lot that needs to be done. We’re still advocating for those who are afraid to advocate,” said Ferrer.

City council is moving forward to create the program without naming coverage areas. The planning department hopes to present potential legislation in the new year.

Then, the hope is to have a series of public hearings where tenants could advocate to have their area included in the program.

“We’re hopeful for public hearings. We understand that yes we’re being heard, some things have been done but we feel like they’re basically dragging their feet at city hall,” said Ferrer.

Tenants also want to make sure any inspection program in Richmond would also cover the big six public housing communities in the city, and not just private landlords.

