Here’s where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that Christmas is over, we’re on your side with where you can recycle your tree.

Recycled trees are ground into mulch products, which are then reused for landscaping.

The following localities will be hosting Christmas tree recycling now through early Feb. 2024:

Ashland

Set trees at the curb for collection by town crews.

Chesterfield

Through Feb. 4

Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Road; Daily, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Southern Area Convenience Center, 6700 Landfill Road (off Route 10) Daily, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Colonial Heights

Recycling Center, 2701 Conduit Road (behind Sheetz) Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, 8 a.m.-noon & 1-5 p.m. (closed from noon-1 p.m.) Closed New Year’s Day

Goochland

Through Jan. 31

Central Convenience Center, Route 632, near Route 522, 1908 Hidden Rock Lane (daily)

Western Convenience Center, Rt. 606, 3455 Hadensville-Fife Road (daily) 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hanover

Through Jan. 31

Route 301 Transfer Station, Courtland Farm Road (Route 820), 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed Sundays and holidays)

Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Lane (Route 710), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Courthouse Convenience Center, 7234 Courtland Farm Road, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Beaverdam Convenience Center, 18400 Beaverdam Road (Route 715), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Doswell Convenience Center, 11224 Doswell Road (Route 688), 7 a.m.- 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Elmont Convenience Center, 11045 Lewistown Road (Route 783), 7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Montpelier Convenience Center, 15188 Clazemont Road (Route 715), 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., daily (closed holidays)

Henrico

Through Jan. 9

Springfield Road Landfill Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (except holidays)

Charles City Road Landfill Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (except holidays)

Eastern Henrico Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road — front parking lot

Western Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road — lower parking lot

Hopewell

Citizen Convenience Center, 507 Station St.Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

New Kent

Route 618 Refuse Collection Center (Brush Recycling area) 6301 Olivet Church Road7 a.m.-7 p.m., daily (check with county for holiday closings)

Powhatan

Jan. 3-31

1990 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

Prince George

Through Jan. 16 (Closing at noon Dec. 31 and reopening Jan. 2)

Prince George County Convenience Center, 3100 Union Branch Road, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

Richmond

Through Jan. 13

Parker Field Annex – Corner of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Robin Hood Road — designated tree drop-off

