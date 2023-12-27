Drones handles rain, leads Virginia Tech to 41-20 win over No. 23 Tulane in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kyron Drones ran for 176 yards and a touchdown and also threw for two TDs as Virginia Tech withstood a second-half downpour to beat No. 23 Tulane 41-20 in the Military Bowl.

Drones fumbled three times in the slippery conditions, but the Hokies only lost one of them. The sophomore quarterback passed for only 91 yards, but he and Bhayshul Tuten were tough to stop on the ground.

Tulane was without star quarterback Michael Pratt. Both Kai Horton and Justin Ibieta played in his place, but Ibieta was carted off in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury.

