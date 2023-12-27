Your Money with Carlson Financial
December 2023 breaks record for wettest December in Richmond

More than 8 inches of rain fell in December 2023 at RIC
December 2023 breaks record for wettest December in Richmond
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - December 2023 will go down as the wettest December on record in Richmond, with more than eight inches of rain recorded at Richmond International Airport.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 8.21 inches of rain had fallen at RIC, breaking the previous record of 8.16 inches set not too long ago in December 2009. Additional rain is expected later today and potentially on Friday too which will make the record rainfall amount that much more impressive.

Wettest December on record in 2023 in Richmond.
Wettest December on record in 2023 in Richmond.(WWBT)

The record for the most rain in a single day in the month of December was broken twice in December 2023, the first time on December 10 and again on December 17.

The combination of El Niño, which is known to bring wetter winters to the southeastern U.S., and global warming (a warmer atmosphere can hold more water) has resulted in the top two wettest Decembers in 2023 and previously in 2009 (09′ was also a strong El Niño year). 12 On Your Side predicted more precipitation than average this winter in our winter weather outlook at the start of December, based on those two factors.

As winter continues, we expect more cold air around during January and especially in February. In addition to rain storms, we expect we’ll see a couple of snowfalls later this winter.

