1 dead after shooting at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Chesterfield apartment complex.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Meadowdale Blvd for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound outside an apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police will identify the victim once the family has been notified.

So far, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

