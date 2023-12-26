Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy with some spotty light rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy areas of spotty light rain today, heavier and steadier tomorrow.

Tomorrow: Overcast with a few light showers during the day and a steadier rain overnight. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 50s°. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Wednesday: Overcast. Rain continues on and off during the day. Heavy rain possible in the afternoon/evening. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance close to 100%) Two day rain totals of 1 to 1.5″ Rain possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week

Friday: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Chilly and dry as near normal temperatures arrive heading into 2024.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. Lows around 30. highs in the upper 40s.

