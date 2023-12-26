Your Money with Carlson Financial
Contests
Partners

Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police vehicle
Police investigating after woman shot during domestic dispute in Henrico
Here's your 12 On Your Side First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Unsettled with rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday
Anyone with information about is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Shooting on Hull Street leaves one man injured
Family, friends, strangers gather to honor and remember the life of Dollar General employee -...
Prayer vigil held for Dollar General employee killed
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot reaches $638 million just in time for Christmas

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa
Kwanzaa uses candles as part of the celebration.
Kwanzaa holiday observance begins