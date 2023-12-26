Richmond Police to Focus on Property Crimes in New Year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Police Chief is reflecting on the year that was.

“You know we’ve really been put through the ringer I think as an agency,” said Chief Rick Edwards, Richmond Police Dept.

While also boasting about a drop in violent crime, which is down 9% this year.

“Part of the violent crime plan which i think is successful is identifying hot spots, putting officers in those locations and we’ve done that very effectively this year,” said Chief Edwards.

2023 brought a number of challenges for Richmond Police. The most high profile shooting of the year, a mass shooting outside the Altria Theater this summer, put the city in national headlines.

“This has been a very challenging year. We’ve had major incidents. Obviously that was the biggest,” said Chief Edwards.

But there were others too including a pair of hospital shootings, two people shot in parking lot of George Wythe High School and several officer-involved shootings.

In an interview at headquarters, the chief told 12 On Your Side that despite all of that violence, officer morale is moving in right direction.

When he took over, the department was hemorrhaging officers every month. But Chief Edwards says the department still needs more than 150 officers to be at full staff.

“We’ve stabilized it, the losses but we still need to continue to build back our department,” said Chief Edwards.

While violent crime went down in 2023, the chief says they are still battling property crimes. Those numbers overall are up 9% compared to last year.

“Property crimes affect more people than certainly our violent crime but we’re experiencing large increases in shoplifting and a very difficult challenge with motor vehicle theft,” said Chief Edwards.

The chief says shoplifting, including liquor lifts, is up 53%. And motor vehicle thefts are up 70%.

It’s a focus for the department in the new year.

“We’ve always had issues with people, particularly in the winter months, leaving their cars running to warm them up,” said Chief Edwards.

The chief also says all officers have now gone through de-escalation training to minimize the use of fatal force. Edwards also hopes to improve community relations even more in the new year.

