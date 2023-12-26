Hello 2024! Here’s where you can bring in the New Year in Central Virginia
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The year 2024 is upon us, and if you want to welcome it with a bang, we have a list of New Year’s Eve events taking place here in Central Virginia.
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
- Kidz Vision Board Party w/Hot Cocoa & Kiddie Conversations - Yoshi Kidz Academy - 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- C Square New Year’s Eve Bash - C Square Sports Bar & Grill - 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 31
- New Year’s Eve Fiesta - Slingshot Social Game Club - 8 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve at The Tobacco Company Restaurant - 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m.
- The Black Tie Affair - Kabana Rooftop - 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Second Annual Sloop John B NYE Rooftop Bash: A Night to Remember - 9 p.m.
- Three Shees To The Wind - The Broadberry - 8 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve Bash! Feat: The Significant Others - The Tin Pan - 9:30 p.m. - 1:15 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve Celebration at Congregation Or Ami - 7 p.m.
- Pink On Ice New Year’s Eve Day Party - Hippodrome Theater - 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Noon Years Eve - Hardywood Craft Brewery - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- NYE 2024 Masquerade Celebration - Switch - 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Pours and Pasties New Year’s Bash - Strangeways Brewing - 9 p.m.
- Ring in the New Year at Dave and Busters - 4 p.m.
- New Years Eve - James River Cellars Winery - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- NYE 2024 Celebration at the Hilton Richmond Hotel and Spa - 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- All That Glitters 2024 NEY Celebration - Ember Music Hall - 8:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- NYE at Stadium Bar and Lounge - 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party - Rockville Center - 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Swim RVA New Years Challenge 2024 - 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 6
- New Year’s Knock Out Gala - ACCA Shriners Center - 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
