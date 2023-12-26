Hello 2024! Here’s where you can bring in the New Year in Central Virginia

Here’s a list of New Year events happening in Central VA
Here’s a list of New Year events happening in Central VA(WILX)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The year 2024 is upon us, and if you want to welcome it with a bang, we have a list of New Year’s Eve events taking place here in Central Virginia.

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

