Eagle shot; wildlife officials looking for shooter

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is looking for whomever is responsible for shooting a bald eagle.

Late on Christmas Eve, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center took in, for treatment, a juvenile bald eagle from Wythe County with a gunshot wound to a wing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Department of Wildlife Resources at 1-800-237-5712 or wildcrime@dwr.virginia.gov, or go to dwr.virginia.gov/conservation-police/wildlife-violation/.

